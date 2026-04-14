Troy Stecher headshot

Troy Stecher News: Ends slump Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Stecher notched an assist in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.

Stecher ended his 10-game point drought with the helper. The 32-year-old defenseman has played more often than not lately, but that hasn't led to much production anywhere. He's at 14 points, 62 shots on net, 30 hits, 79 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 63 appearances between the Maple Leafs and the Oilers this season.

Troy Stecher
Toronto Maple Leafs
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