Troy Stecher News: Likely to lose playing time

Stecher was scratched for Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings, while John Klingberg (hip) made his Oilers debut.

The signing of Klingberg gives the Oilers a more offense-oriented defenseman who is used to top-four minutes. Stecher has been used sparingly despite being a regular for much of November and January. He has six points, 35 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 27 PIM and 20 hits over 43 outings this season, but he's averaged just 13:51 of ice time, which would be his lowest mark in a season. Stecher will likely have to push Ty Emberson or Brett Kulak for minutes going forward unless the Oilers decide Klingberg needs occasional rest.