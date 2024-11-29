Troy Stecher News: Notches assist Friday
Stecher recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.
Stecher has points in back-to-back contests after opening the season with no offense in 17 appearances. The 30-year-old blueliner has added 18 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-4 rating across 19 contests this season. Stecher seems to have a solid hold on a bottom-four job over Travis Dermott, but he's not productive enough in any one area to help much in fantasy.
