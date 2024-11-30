Troy Stecher News: Plucks apple in win

Stecher logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Stecher has earned a helper in three straight contests. That's all of his offense through 20 games this season, and he's added 20 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 14 hits, nine PIM and a minus-3 rating. Stecher is holding onto a bottom-four role for now, as Travis Dermott hasn't been given much of a chance to challenge for his spot in the lineup.