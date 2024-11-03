Troy Stecher News: Slipping out of regular role

Stecher was scratched for the second game in a row Sunday versus the Flames.

Stecher had played in eight straight games before spending the last two contests in the press box. He's still in the mix for a third-pairing role, but he's competing with Ty Emberson and Travis Dermott for playing time. Stecher has no points, seven shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots, seven PIM and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances.