Troy Stecher News: Tallies Tuesday

Stecher scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Stecher hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in the last seven games. The defenseman had a somewhat surprising three goals over 13 outings in December, which accounts for all of his goal-scoring so far in 2024-25. He's added three assists, 32 shots on net, 35 blocked shots 17 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 33 contests overall in a bottom-four role.