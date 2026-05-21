Troy Terry Injury: Expected to undergo surgery
Terry played through a hip problem that will require offseason surgery, leaving his recovery timeline up in the air, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports Thursday.
Terry basically skipped practices throughout the postseason, but that didn't stop him from appearing in all 12 playoff games for the Ducks. In those outings, the 28-year-old winger notched three goals and eight assists, including a pair of power-play points.
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