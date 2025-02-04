Troy Terry Injury: Game-time call Tuesday
Terry (illness) will be a game-time decision against Dallas on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Terry participated in the team's optional morning skate, but it's unclear if he will return from a one-game absence. He has accumulated 16 goals, 39 points and 116 shots on net across 47 appearances this season. If Terry plays against the Stars, Ross Johnston could be a healthy scratch.
