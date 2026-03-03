Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry Injury: Making progress in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Terry is still working his way back from an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's home matchup against Colorado, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Terry will remain sidelined for a third straight contest, and he has appeared in just three of the Ducks' last 16 games. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will be available for the second half of the team's back-to-back against the Islanders on Wednesday, but he shouldn't be counted on being an option for that matchup at this point.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
