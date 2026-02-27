Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry Injury: Out of action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Terry (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Jets, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Terry saw just 13:52 of ice time Wednesday versus the Oilers, earning one assist. The 28-year-old will be replaced in the lineup by defenseman Drew Helleson, who will dress as a seventh blueliner. There's been no update on Terry's status so far, but he missed most of January due to an upper-body injury.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
