Troy Terry Injury: Out of action Friday
Terry (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Jets, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Terry saw just 13:52 of ice time Wednesday versus the Oilers, earning one assist. The 28-year-old will be replaced in the lineup by defenseman Drew Helleson, who will dress as a seventh blueliner. There's been no update on Terry's status so far, but he missed most of January due to an upper-body injury.
