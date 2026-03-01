Troy Terry Injury: Remains out for Sunday's game
Terry (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Calgary, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Terry continues to deal with an upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. Drew Helleson will likely remain in the lineup Sunday, while Terry's next opportunity to suit up will be Tuesday against Colorado.
