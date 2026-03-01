Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry Injury: Remains out for Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Terry (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Calgary, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Terry continues to deal with an upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. Drew Helleson will likely remain in the lineup Sunday, while Terry's next opportunity to suit up will be Tuesday against Colorado.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Terry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Terry See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
26 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
28 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
28 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
30 days ago