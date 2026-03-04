Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Terry (upper body) won't play versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Terry is set to miss his fourth straight game. The 28-year-old is making progress in his recovery, but a return date has not been identified yet. The Ducks will get some reinforcements up front with Frank Vatrano (shoulder) returning to action and Ryan Strome checking in after time as a healthy scratch and due to an illness.

