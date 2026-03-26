Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry Injury: Sidelined by lower-body issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Terry won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to a lower-body injury.

Terry has battled a recurring upper-body injury at times this season, but this is a new concern. The 28-year-old doesn't have an established timeline to return from this injury. The Ducks will have Frank Vatrano on the top line in Terry's usual spot for Thursday's game.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
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