Troy Terry Injury: Sidelined by lower-body issue
Terry won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to a lower-body injury.
Terry has battled a recurring upper-body injury at times this season, but this is a new concern. The 28-year-old doesn't have an established timeline to return from this injury. The Ducks will have Frank Vatrano on the top line in Terry's usual spot for Thursday's game.
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