Troy Terry Injury: Status for road trip uncertain
Terry (upper body) will travel with the Ducks during their upcoming four-game road trip, but head coach Joel Quenneville isn't sure whether the 28-year-old will be able to play, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Terry missed a sixth consecutive game Sunday against the Blues, and while it's encouraging that he'll travel with the team for the upcoming road trip, it doesn't appear as though he'll be ready for the start of the four-game span. Frank Vatrano should continue to see playing time to begin the Ducks' road trip, while Terry will should tentatively be considered day-to-day across the team's next four games.
