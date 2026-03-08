Troy Terry Injury: Still out against Blues
Terry (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup versus St. Louis, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Terry will remain out for the last game of the Ducks' homestand, with his next chance to return to the lineup coming in Winnipeg on Tuesday. That matchup is the start of a four-game road trip for Anaheim, and it's unclear if Terry will travel with the team at this time. The last game of that trip is in Montreal next Sunday.
