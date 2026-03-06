Troy Terry Injury: Won't return Friday
Terry (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Montreal on Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Terry will miss his fifth straight game due to his lingering upper-body problem. In fact, injuries have cost the Denver native 15 of the Ducks' last 18 outings. When healthy, Terry has been solidly productive, notching 45 points in his 46 outings. Once given the all-clear, Terry should push to reclaim a top-six role.
