Troy Terry News: Adds helper in win

Terry notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Terry picked up his third helper over the last four games when he helped out on a Jackson LaCombe tally in the second period. While he's still waiting for a multi-point effort, Terry has gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of 14 contests this season, earning five goals, six helpers and 34 shots. He continues to hold down a top-six role and should offer steady offense even though he's not an impact player in non-scoring areas.