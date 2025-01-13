Troy Terry News: Back on roster
Terry (personal) was activated from non-roster player status Monday, per the NHL media site.
Terry appears ready to return to the lineup against Washington on Tuesday after missing the last four games. While occupying a top-six role and a spot on the top power-play combination, he has amassed 14 goals, 33 points and 102 shots through 39 appearances this season. Terry could replace Nikita Nesterenko in Tuesday's lineup.
