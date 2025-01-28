Troy Terry News: Buries goal in win

Terry scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Terry has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. The Ducks are getting contributions throughout the lineup lately, but Terry figures to remain an important part of the offense in a top-six role and on the power play. The winger is at 16 goals, 39 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 46 appearances.