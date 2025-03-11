Troy Terry News: Contributes assist in loss

Terry recorded an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Terry has no goals over six games in March, but he's stayed involved with three helpers. The 27-year-old winger set up a Jacob Trouba tally in the first period of this contest. Overall, Terry remains a decently reliable scoring forward with 48 points, 132 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 59 outings in 2024-25.