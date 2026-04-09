Troy Terry News: Deals pair of power-play assists
Terry logged two power-play assists, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.
Terry had gone three contests without a point entering Thursday. The 28-year-old winger is up to 56 points over 58 outings this season, his highest total in the last three years. He's done that despite missing time due to injuries, and he's yet to score a power-play goal, though he has earned 11 helpers with the man advantage. Terry also has 154 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating while mainly playing in the top six.
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