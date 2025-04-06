Troy Terry News: Earns fourth straight 20-goal year

Terry scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Terry opened the scoring at 1:21 of the first period, but the Canucks scored five times before the first intermission to take control of the game. While it was a sour result for the Ducks, Terry reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth year in a row after snapped a six-game stretch without scoring. He's at 53 points, 175 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 71 appearances, one point shy of his 76-game total from 2023-24.