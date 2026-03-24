Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Terry scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Terry has four goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 28-year-old hit the ground running after his nine-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he should continue to be a solid scorer in a top-six role. He's up to 17 goals, 52 points, 122 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 51 appearances. He's finished with no less than 54 points in each of the last four years, and he'll likely do at least that well this season despite missing 20 contests.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Terry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Terry See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago