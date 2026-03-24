Troy Terry News: Fills empty cage
Terry scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
Terry has four goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 28-year-old hit the ground running after his nine-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he should continue to be a solid scorer in a top-six role. He's up to 17 goals, 52 points, 122 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 51 appearances. He's finished with no less than 54 points in each of the last four years, and he'll likely do at least that well this season despite missing 20 contests.
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