Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry News: Good to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Terry (lower body) is good to play against Edmonton on Saturday, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Terry missed Thursday's game against Calgary because of the injury. He has 17 goals and 52 points in 51 outings in 2025-26. Terry is expected to play alongside Chris Kreider and Leo Carlsson on Saturday, which will push Frank Vatrano off the top six.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
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