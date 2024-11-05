Troy Terry News: Helps out on power play in loss

Terry logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Terry has earned a power-play helper in each of the last two contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 10 points this season, four of which have come with the man advantage. He's added 27 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 12 contests. Terry is providing consistency in a top-six role, but he only produces offense from a fantasy standpoint, so his utility may be limited in formats that play lots of categories.