Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry News: Helps out on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Terry logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Terry has earned a power-play helper in each of the last two contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 10 points this season, four of which have come with the man advantage. He's added 27 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 12 contests. Terry is providing consistency in a top-six role, but he only produces offense from a fantasy standpoint, so his utility may be limited in formats that play lots of categories.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
