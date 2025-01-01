Troy Terry News: Keeps point streak alive

Terry recorded a goal, two PIM, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Terry is no stranger to recording point streaks, as this is the fourth time this season in which he's recorded points in at least three consecutive appearances. He was one of the Ducks' most productive players in December, tallying 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 14 games.