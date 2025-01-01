Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry News: Keeps point streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Terry recorded a goal, two PIM, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Terry is no stranger to recording point streaks, as this is the fourth time this season in which he's recorded points in at least three consecutive appearances. He was one of the Ducks' most productive players in December, tallying 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 14 games.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now