Troy Terry News: Lights lamp Saturday

Terry scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Terry found the back of the net after going pointless in each of his previous three appearances. The 27-year-old should have plenty of opportunities to score due to his role in the top line and as a member of the first power-play unit, but his numbers haven't been very good. He's found the twine four times across 12 games in December, a span in which he's racked up 10 total points (four goals, six assists).