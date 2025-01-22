Fantasy Hockey
Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry News: Logs power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Terry notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Terry has two points over four contests since rejoining the Ducks following a personal absence. The 27-year-old set up Frank Vatrano on the opening goal in the first period. For the season, Terry is up to 15 goals, 20 helpers, 111 shots on net, eight power-play points and a minus-1 rating over 43 appearances. He remains one of the Ducks' most consistent scorers, but he won't add much outside of offense.

