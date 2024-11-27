Troy Terry News: Manages helper in win

Terry produced an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Terry set up a Frank Vatrano tally in the first period. It's been five games since Terry's last goal, but he has three helpers over his last two outings to stay involved on offense. The 27-year-old winger is up to 15 points, 45 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 21 appearances this season, offering solid scoring-only production for fantasy.