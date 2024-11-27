Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry News: Manages helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Terry produced an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Terry set up a Frank Vatrano tally in the first period. It's been five games since Terry's last goal, but he has three helpers over his last two outings to stay involved on offense. The 27-year-old winger is up to 15 points, 45 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 21 appearances this season, offering solid scoring-only production for fantasy.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now