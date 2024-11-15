Troy Terry News: Nets equalizer on power play

Terry scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Terry's tally tied the game at 3-3 in the third period. He had gone six contests without a goal entering Friday, though he had three assists in that span. The 27-year-old is up to six goals, 12 points (five on the power play), 39 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 16 appearances. Terry is a decent offense-only option for fantasy managers as long as he remains in a top-six role.