Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry News: Nets game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Terry scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 5-4 victory over the Predators.

Terry broke the tie with a power-play goal at 17:06 of the third period. It was his first goal in seven games (two power-play assists). Terry delivered 57 points in 61 games this season, but failed to hit the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2020-21. He fired 19 snipes in 2025-26.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
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