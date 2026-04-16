Troy Terry News: Nets game-winner

Terry scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 5-4 victory over the Predators.

Terry broke the tie with a power-play goal at 17:06 of the third period. It was his first goal in seven games (two power-play assists). Terry delivered 57 points in 61 games this season, but failed to hit the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2020-21. He fired 19 snipes in 2025-26.