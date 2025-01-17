Troy Terry News: Nets opening goal in shootout loss

Terry scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Terry opened the scoring at 6:03 of the first period. The goal was his first in two games back after being away from the team for four contests. The 27-year-old has resumed a top-line role upon his return. He has 15 goals, 19 assists, 109 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 41 appearances this season.