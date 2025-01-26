Troy Terry News: Notches power-play helper in win

Terry produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Terry has four helpers over his last three contests. The 27-year-old continues to put up strong offense in a top-six role and on the power play. For the season, the winger is at 38 points (nine on the power play), 114 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating across 45 appearances. Terry is on pace to get back to the 60-point mark after missing that threshold in 2023-24.