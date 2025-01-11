Troy Terry News: On non-roster list

Terry (personal) isn't on the Ducks' active roster Saturday, per the NHL media site, which suggests he's been placed on the non-roster list.

Terry has missed Anaheim's past two games for personal reasons. He didn't travel with the team to St. Louis for the start of the Ducks' road trip Thursday, and moving him to the non-roster list implies that he won't play Saturday in Philadelphia. It also seems doubtful he'll rejoin the team in time for Sunday's tilt in Carolina, but perhaps he'll link up with the Ducks in Washington for Tuesday's match. He has 14 goals and 33 points in 39 appearances in 2024-25. When Terry returns, he should resume his top-six role and feature on the first power-play unit.