Troy Terry News: One of each Thursday

Terry scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Terry had a hand in Chris Kreider's first-period tally before scoring one himself at 19:13 of the second, which was the dagger against the Oilers. With three goals and four assists over his first six playoff outings, Terry has done his part from a top-line role despite not being at 100 percent -- he has frequently skipped morning skates and practices after battling injuries during the regular season. The depth of the Ducks' offense has kept Terry from having to play too much so far this postseason, even as the team continues to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen.