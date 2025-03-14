Troy Terry News: Opens scoring in second period

Terry scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Terry turned a turnover by Nashville into the opening goal, burying a feed from Frank Vatrano at 15:52 of the second period. This ended a seven-game goal drought for Terry, his second-longest scoring slump of the campaign. He was limited to three assists in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 18 goals, 49 points, 138 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 61 appearances.