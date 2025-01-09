Troy Terry News: Out Thursday

Terry (personal) will remain out of the lineup Thursday versus St. Louis.

Terry also missed Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary. He has 14 goals and 33 points in 39 appearances in 2024-25. Ross Johnston played Tuesday due to Terry's absence, but Johnston is projected to be a healthy scratch this time. Instead, Sam Colangelo, who was called up from the minors Wednesday, is expected to draw into the lineup.