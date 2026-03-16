Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry News: Posts three points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Terry recorded a goal, two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Terry returned to the lineup Sunday after a nine-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and after suiting up in just three of the Ducks' previous 23 contests. The 28-year-old forward couldn't have asked for a better return to the ice, as he got involved in three of the team's four goals and scored a key equalizer late in the second period. Terry is up to 14 goals and 34 assists on the season, and he should remain a productive top-six forward for a rising Ducks team as long as he stays healthy.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
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