Troy Terry News: Provides pair of helpers

Terry logged two assists in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Terry helped out on third-period tallies by Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn. This ended a three-game skid for Terry, who closed February with six points over four contests. The 27-year-old is up to 17 goals, 30 assists, 131 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 57 appearances this season. He's well on his way to a fourth straight 50-point campaign, and the 60-point mark is still within reach by the end of the season.