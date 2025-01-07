Fantasy Hockey
Troy Terry News: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Terry (personal) may miss Tuesday's game against Calgary after his wife, Dani, went into labor, Alexis Downie of the Ducks' official site reports.

Terry was absent from Anaheim's morning skate, and his availability for Tuesday's matchup is unclear. Brett Leason could play on the top line, while Ross Johnston may enter the lineup if Terry is unavailable. The 27-year-old Terry has 14 goals, 33 points and 102 shots through 39 appearances this season.

