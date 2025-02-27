Troy Terry News: Registers three points

Terry scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Terry ended his six-game goal drought and got on the scoresheet for the fourth straight contest. He helped out on second-period goals by linemates Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome before finishing off the Ducks' comeback win with an empty-netter of his own. This was also Terry's first multi-point effort since Jan. 23 versus the Penguins. The 27-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 45 points, 125 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 53 appearances. He's pretty close to a fourth straight 20-goal season and should challenge for the 60-point mark as well.