Troy Terry headshot

Troy Terry News: Returning to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Terry (upper body) is expected to play in Sunday's road matchup versus the Canadiens, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Terry was on the ice for pregame warmups in Montreal, indicating he will return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 25. The 28-year-old has recorded 13 goals, 45 points, 107 shots and a plus-7 rating over 46 appearances this season.

Troy Terry
Anaheim Ducks
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