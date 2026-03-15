Troy Terry News: Returning to lineup
Terry (upper body) is expected to play in Sunday's road matchup versus the Canadiens, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Terry was on the ice for pregame warmups in Montreal, indicating he will return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 25. The 28-year-old has recorded 13 goals, 45 points, 107 shots and a plus-7 rating over 46 appearances this season.
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