Troy Terry News: Scores twice Monday

Terry scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Terry represented all the offense the Ducks could muster in this game. He recently went on a four-game point streak from Nov. 25-Dec. 1, a span in which he recorded seven assists, but before Monday's action, he hadn't found the back of the net since a 6-4 win over the Red Wings on Nov. 15. The 27-year-old is up to eight goals and 21 points across 26 appearances this season.