Troy Terry News: Scores twice Monday
Terry scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss against the Oilers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Terry was heavily involved on offense for the Ducks and participated directly in each of the team's goals, picking it right where he left off after scoring in the regular-season finale versus the Predators on April 16. Terry scored 19 goals across 61 regular-season appearances, but he figures to play a big role for the Ducks in the playoffs as part of the first line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Terry See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 129 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 318 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Terry See More