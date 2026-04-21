Troy Terry News: Scores twice Monday

Terry scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss against the Oilers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Terry was heavily involved on offense for the Ducks and participated directly in each of the team's goals, picking it right where he left off after scoring in the regular-season finale versus the Predators on April 16. Terry scored 19 goals across 61 regular-season appearances, but he figures to play a big role for the Ducks in the playoffs as part of the first line.