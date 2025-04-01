Troy Terry News: Set to return against Sharks

Terry (undisclosed) is expected to be back in the lineup versus San Jose on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Terry is currently mired in a four-game pointless streak during which he registered 17 shots, four PIM and one block while averaging 17:54 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger needs just one more tally to reach the 20-goal threshold for the fourth straight year, but has struggled to reproduce his 2021-22 campaign in which he racked up 37 goals.