Troy Terry News: Set to return against Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Terry (undisclosed) is expected to be back in the lineup versus San Jose on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Terry is currently mired in a four-game pointless streak during which he registered 17 shots, four PIM and one block while averaging 17:54 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger needs just one more tally to reach the 20-goal threshold for the fourth straight year, but has struggled to reproduce his 2021-22 campaign in which he racked up 37 goals.

