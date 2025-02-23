Troy Terry News: Snags helper Saturday

Terry provided an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Terry's helper was on Leo Carlsson's game-winning goal in overtime. This was Terry's first helper over three outings in February -- he missed the first contest of the month due to an illness. The 27-year-old has occupied a top-six role for the vast majority of the campaign, earning 40 points, 119 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 50 appearances.