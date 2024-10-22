Troy Terry News: Stays warm with power-play tally

Terry scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Terry stretched his point streak to five games (four goals, one assist), with his only goose egg this year coming on Opening Night. The winger's tally Tuesday opened the scoring in the second period. He's added 15 shots on net and three blocked shots through six appearances. Terry is seeing steady middle-six minutes and remains a reliable points-and-shots option for fantasy purposes.