Troy Terry News: Strikes late for game-winner

Terry scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Terry scored with 26 seconds left in regulation to give the Ducks the win. He has three goals and six assists over eight outings in December, as he's shown excellent chemistry with Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome on the top line. Terry is up to nine goals, 25 points, 79 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 30 contests overall.