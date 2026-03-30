Ty Dellandrea Injury: Considered day-to-day

Dellandrea (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Max Miller of NHL.com on Monday.

Dellandrea remains on injured reserve and will miss his 30th straight game against St. Louis on Monday. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup, but he appears to be getting closer. Dellandrea has registered two goals, 11 points, 44 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 117 hits across 42 appearances this season.