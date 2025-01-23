Ty Dellandrea Injury: Exits after high hit

Dellandrea (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Predators.

Dellandrea was clobbered on a hit away from the puck in the second period and immediately went to the locker room, so it's not surprising that he's done for the game. If he's forced to miss additional time, Collin Graf or Carl Grundstrom were the healthy scratches at forward for Thursday's contest and could enter the lineup in a bottom-six capacity. The Sharks' next game is Saturday at home versus the Panthers.